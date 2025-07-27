Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC Has $20.78 Million Position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 450,995 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,963 shares during the period. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF comprises 2.5% of Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC owned 0.06% of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF worth $20,782,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Investors Research Corp increased its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 212.9% during the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IUSB opened at $45.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $32.96 billion, a PE ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 0.15. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.67 and a fifty-two week high of $47.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.64.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st were issued a $0.1614 dividend. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 1st.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

