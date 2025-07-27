Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC Takes $300,000 Position in VanEck Merk Gold ETF (NYSEARCA:OUNZ)

Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Merk Gold ETF (NYSEARCA:OUNZ – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 9,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Merk Gold ETF during the first quarter worth about $689,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of VanEck Merk Gold ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,656,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,914,000 after acquiring an additional 47,576 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of VanEck Merk Gold ETF by 87.7% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of VanEck Merk Gold ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 33,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in shares of VanEck Merk Gold ETF by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 54,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,632,000 after acquiring an additional 10,632 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Merk Gold ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:OUNZ opened at $32.15 on Friday. VanEck Merk Gold ETF has a one year low of $22.89 and a one year high of $33.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.21 and a 200-day moving average of $30.16. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 0.15.

VanEck Merk Gold ETF Company Profile

The VanEck Merk Gold Trust (OUNZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses, using gold bars and coins held in London vaults. Investors can redeem their shares for gold in increments of 1 troy oz. OUNZ was launched on May 16, 2014 and is managed by VanEck.

