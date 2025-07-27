Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. Sells 13,910 Shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF (BATS:CALF)

Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lessened its position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF (BATS:CALF – Free Report) by 24.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 43,753 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,910 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc.’s holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF were worth $1,600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nvwm LLC increased its position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF by 17.1% during the first quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 32,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,223,000 after acquiring an additional 4,762 shares in the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. increased its position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF by 8.1% during the first quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 33,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,256,000 after acquiring an additional 2,507 shares in the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF during the first quarter worth $1,870,000. Panoramic Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. Panoramic Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 414,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,557,000 after acquiring an additional 9,243 shares in the last quarter.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF Stock Down 6.4%

Shares of CALF stock opened at $41.56 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $39.93 and a 200-day moving average of $39.52. Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF has a 12-month low of $31.50 and a 12-month high of $49.59. The company has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 1.09.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF Company Profile

The Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (CALF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer U.S. Small Cap Cash Cows index. The fund tracks an index of 100 companies out of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index selected and weighted by free cash flow. CALF was launched on Jun 16, 2017 and is managed by Pacer.

