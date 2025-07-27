Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. Grows Position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 687 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Titleist Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Titleist Asset Management LLC now owns 816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 629 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,945 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,105,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 419 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, Gateway Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC now owns 471 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:MDY opened at $587.77 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $23.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 1.12. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a one year low of $458.82 and a one year high of $624.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $564.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $554.32.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

Featured Stories

