Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) Shares Bought by Bedel Financial Consulting Inc.

Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its position in Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) by 18.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,866 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,883 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc.’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Conagra Brands in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its holdings in Conagra Brands by 82.3% in the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Conagra Brands by 235.2% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Conagra Brands in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in Conagra Brands by 86.1% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.75% of the company’s stock.

Conagra Brands Stock Performance

Shares of CAG opened at $19.22 on Friday. Conagra Brands has a 1 year low of $18.67 and a 1 year high of $33.24. The company has a market cap of $9.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.18 and a 200-day moving average of $23.88.

Conagra Brands Dividend Announcement

Conagra Brands ( NYSE:CAG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 10th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.05). Conagra Brands had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 12.52%. The firm had revenue of $2,781,800 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Conagra Brands will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.29%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 30th. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.58%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on CAG shares. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $21.00 target price on shares of Conagra Brands and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.58.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

