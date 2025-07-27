Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. Boosts Holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report) by 64.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 46,719 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,337 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF were worth $2,331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DFAT. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 34.4% in the 4th quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 4,820,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,297,000 after buying an additional 1,234,171 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,231,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,195,000 after purchasing an additional 382,653 shares during the period. Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $21,019,000. Aspen Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $15,539,000. Finally, Master S Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,834,000.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:DFAT opened at $56.05 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $53.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.17. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.01 and a fifty-two week high of $61.75.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

