Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. Raises Position in American Century Focused Large Cap Value ETF (BATS:FLV)

Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its position in American Century Focused Large Cap Value ETF (BATS:FLV – Free Report) by 14.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 69,745 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,555 shares during the quarter. American Century Focused Large Cap Value ETF accounts for approximately 0.7% of Bedel Financial Consulting Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc.’s holdings in American Century Focused Large Cap Value ETF were worth $4,637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of FLV. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in American Century Focused Large Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $70,000. Signature Wealth Management Group purchased a new position in shares of American Century Focused Large Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Century Focused Large Cap Value ETF by 27.0% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Century Focused Large Cap Value ETF by 34.3% during the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 5,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Century Focused Large Cap Value ETF by 121.1% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $899,000 after purchasing an additional 7,046 shares during the last quarter.

FLV opened at $73.57 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $274.43 million, a PE ratio of 19.58 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $69.73 and its 200 day moving average is $68.65.

The American Century Focused Large Cap Value ETF (FLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed, non-transparent ETF that invests in a narrow selection of US large-cap value companies. The fund utilizes the Precidian non-transparent model.

