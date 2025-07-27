Innovator Laddered Allocation Power Buffer ETF (BATS:BUFF) Shares Purchased by Bedel Financial Consulting Inc.

Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its position in shares of Innovator Laddered Allocation Power Buffer ETF (BATS:BUFF – Free Report) by 8.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,712 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc.’s holdings in Innovator Laddered Allocation Power Buffer ETF were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Innovator Laddered Allocation Power Buffer ETF during the first quarter worth $41,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Innovator Laddered Allocation Power Buffer ETF by 100.0% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Chapman Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Innovator Laddered Allocation Power Buffer ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $123,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Innovator Laddered Allocation Power Buffer ETF by 18.8% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Innovator Laddered Allocation Power Buffer ETF by 49.3% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 6,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 2,261 shares in the last quarter.

BATS BUFF opened at $47.68 on Friday. Innovator Laddered Allocation Power Buffer ETF has a 1 year low of $40.55 and a 1 year high of $47.78. The company has a market capitalization of $715.13 million, a PE ratio of 24.31 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of $46.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.21.

The Innovator Laddered Allocation Power Buffer ETF (BUFF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of Innovators twelve monthly Power Buffer ETFs, which targets specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500. BUFF was launched on Oct 20, 2016 and is managed by Innovator.

