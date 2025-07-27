Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda Invests $79,000 in Five Point Holdings, LLC (NYSE:FPH)

Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new stake in shares of Five Point Holdings, LLC (NYSE:FPH – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 14,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FPH. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Five Point during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,274,000. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in Five Point during the fourth quarter valued at $166,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Five Point by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 87,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 14,852 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Five Point by 2,431.5% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 436,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,651,000 after acquiring an additional 419,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Five Point by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 354,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after acquiring an additional 50,077 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FPH opened at $5.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $812.70 million, a P/E ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 1.53. Five Point Holdings, LLC has a twelve month low of $2.89 and a twelve month high of $6.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.71 and a 200 day moving average of $5.43.

Five Point ( NYSE:FPH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.47 million during the quarter. Five Point had a return on equity of 3.64% and a net margin of 39.43%.

Separately, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Five Point from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday.

Five Point Holdings, LLC, through its subsidiary, Five Point Operating Company, LP, owns and develops mixed-use and planned communities in Orange County, Los Angeles County, and San Francisco County. The company operates in four segments: Valencia, San Francisco, Great Park, and Commercial. It sells residential and commercial land sites to homebuilders, commercial developers, and commercial buyers; operates and owns a commercial office, research and development, medical campus, and other properties; and provides development and property management services.

