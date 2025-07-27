Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA Lowers Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 19.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,350 shares during the quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCSH. Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 237.1% in the first quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Transce3nd LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 156.3% in the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VCSH stock opened at $79.32 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $79.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.68. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $77.58 and a one year high of $79.54.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.2903 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 1st.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

