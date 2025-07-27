LPL Financial LLC Buys 535,597 Shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,229,420 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 535,597 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned 0.05% of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF worth $1,162,523,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,058,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,052,000 after buying an additional 652,842 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,591,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,759,000 after acquiring an additional 508,462 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,821,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,019,000 after acquiring an additional 209,782 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,485,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,628,000 after purchasing an additional 34,811 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,394,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,256,000 after purchasing an additional 506,659 shares during the period.

Shares of COWZ opened at $57.23 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $55.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 0.95. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF has a 12-month low of $46.64 and a 12-month high of $61.92.

About Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

