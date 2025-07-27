Inspire Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT)

Inspire Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,583 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,322 shares during the quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $1,987,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the 1st quarter worth $734,000. Drive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the 1st quarter worth $290,000. Caliber Wealth Management LLC KS purchased a new position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the 1st quarter worth $1,703,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 806,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,985,000 after buying an additional 39,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kelman Lazarov Inc. grew its stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Kelman Lazarov Inc. now owns 537,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,263,000 after buying an additional 11,553 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of MOAT stock opened at $99.22 on Friday. VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF has a 1-year low of $75.43 and a 1-year high of $99.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $93.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.54. The company has a market cap of $13.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.53 and a beta of 1.02.

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

