Inspire Advisors LLC Has $2.40 Million Stock Holdings in Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO)

Inspire Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,020 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,750 shares during the quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Q2 were worth $2,402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of QTWO. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Q2 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in Q2 during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in Q2 by 269.6% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 377 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Q2 by 2,630.0% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 546 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transce3nd LLC acquired a new position in Q2 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $98,000.

QTWO opened at $89.23 on Friday. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.51 and a 1-year high of $112.82. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a PE ratio of -254.94 and a beta of 1.48.

In other news, CRO Michael A. Volanoski sold 1,428 shares of Q2 stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.88, for a total transaction of $126,920.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive owned 175,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,626,170.56. This trade represents a 0.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director James Offerdahl sold 1,000 shares of Q2 stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.77, for a total value of $87,770.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 16,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,425,472.57. This represents a 5.80% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,991 shares of company stock valued at $357,153. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Q2 from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Q2 from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on Q2 from $108.00 to $101.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Q2 in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James Financial cut their price objective on Q2 from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.41.

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital solutions to regional and community financial institutions in the United States. The company offers Digital Banking Platform, an end-to-end digital banking platform supports its financial institution customers in their delivery of unified digital banking services across digital channels.

