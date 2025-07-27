Anson Capital Inc. Invests $273,000 in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DFNM)

Anson Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DFNM – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 5,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Navigoe LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $194,000. Kings Path Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $214,000. Stage Harbor Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $219,000. Finally, Summit Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $241,000.

Get Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1%

NYSEARCA DFNM opened at $47.22 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.32 and its 200 day moving average is $47.52. Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.24 and a fifty-two week high of $48.67.

About Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF

The Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (DFNM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to intermediate-term, investment-grade municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income tax. DFNM was launched on Dec 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFNM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DFNM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.