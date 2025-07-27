Keyvantage Wealth LLC Invests $3.41 Million in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV)

Keyvantage Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 117,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,413,000. Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF makes up approximately 1.7% of Keyvantage Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Keyvantage Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cloud Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $207,000. Breakwater Capital Group purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $208,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $210,000. Finally, SwitchPoint Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $217,000.

Get Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF Stock Up 29.3%

Shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF stock opened at $33.95 on Friday. Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.48 and a fifty-two week high of $34.23. The firm has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.99.

Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (DISV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in a broad and diverse portfolio of small-cap companies in developed markets, excluding the US. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DISV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.