Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO) Shares Sold by Anson Capital Inc.

Anson Capital Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO – Free Report) by 24.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,403 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF comprises about 0.9% of Anson Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Anson Capital Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF were worth $1,009,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC now owns 3,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Phillips Financial Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 36,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,477,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Principia Wealth Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. Principia Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 4,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, CRA Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 17,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,684,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF Stock Performance

VIOO stock opened at $104.71 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.43 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $82.39 and a fifty-two week high of $119.04. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $100.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.90.

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF Profile

The Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (VIOO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 600 small-cap US stocks selected by an S&P Committee. VIOO was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

