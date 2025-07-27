Ballast Advisors LLC Has $25.13 Million Position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Ballast Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 7.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,270,692 shares of the company’s stock after selling 96,701 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Equity ETF accounts for 8.0% of Ballast Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Ballast Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $25,134,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 65,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 15,766 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 1,878.0% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 50,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $995,000 after purchasing an additional 47,739 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,353,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,014,000 after purchasing an additional 889,163 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth $235,000. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 116.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 23,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 12,875 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF Trading Down 0.1%

SCHF stock opened at $22.49 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.50. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $17.56 and a 1-year high of $22.69. The firm has a market cap of $49.82 billion, a PE ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 0.87.

Schwab International Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

