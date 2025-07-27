Anson Capital Inc. Sells 40,135 Shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWK)

Anson Capital Inc. lessened its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWK – Free Report) by 85.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,963 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,135 shares during the period. Anson Capital Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF were worth $751,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Copia Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $220,000.

Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF Trading Up 0.8%

Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF stock opened at $122.73 on Friday. Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF has a 1-year low of $93.24 and a 1-year high of $127.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $855.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.64.

About Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF

RevenueShares Mid Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to achieve its investment objective of outperforming the total return performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index (S&P 400) by investing in the constituent securities of the S&P 400 in the same proportions as the RevenueShares Mid Cap Index. The Fund consists of the same constituent securities as the S&P 400.

