VanEck Uranium and Nuclear ETF (NYSEARCA:NLR) Shares Purchased by Anson Capital Inc.

Anson Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of VanEck Uranium and Nuclear ETF (NYSEARCA:NLR – Free Report) by 22.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,905 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,629 shares during the quarter. VanEck Uranium and Nuclear ETF comprises 1.3% of Anson Capital Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Anson Capital Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Uranium and Nuclear ETF were worth $1,458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in VanEck Uranium and Nuclear ETF by 107.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Uranium and Nuclear ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in VanEck Uranium and Nuclear ETF by 95.2% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new stake in VanEck Uranium and Nuclear ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, North Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in VanEck Uranium and Nuclear ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA NLR opened at $120.95 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $105.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.76. VanEck Uranium and Nuclear ETF has a 52-week low of $64.26 and a 52-week high of $121.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.00 and a beta of 0.60.

The VanEck Uranium+Nuclear Energy ETF (NLR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of companies in the global nuclear energy industry. NLR was launched on Aug 13, 2007 and is managed by VanEck.

