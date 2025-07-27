99,442 Shares in Fidelity Magellan ETF (BATS:FMAG) Purchased by Anson Capital Inc.

Anson Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Magellan ETF (BATS:FMAG – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 99,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,892,000. Fidelity Magellan ETF accounts for about 2.5% of Anson Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Anson Capital Inc. owned 1.45% of Fidelity Magellan ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FMAG. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Magellan ETF by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 42,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,317,000 after buying an additional 3,292 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Magellan ETF by 2,430.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 469,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,528,000 after buying an additional 450,990 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Magellan ETF by 71.6% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 88,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,747,000 after buying an additional 37,030 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Magellan ETF by 408.1% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 344,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,668,000 after buying an additional 276,936 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Magellan ETF by 59.9% during the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 23,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,000 after buying an additional 8,915 shares during the period.

Fidelity Magellan ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FMAG stock opened at $35.17 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $259.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.77 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.53. Fidelity Magellan ETF has a 52 week low of $25.24 and a 52 week high of $35.16.

About Fidelity Magellan ETF

The Fidelity Magellan ETF (FMAG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 TR USD index. The fund is an actively-managed, non-transparent ETF that provides exposure to fundamentally-selected firms located globally. The fund utilizes the Fidelity non-transparent model. FMAG was launched on Feb 2, 2021 and is managed by Fidelity.

