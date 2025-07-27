American Asset Management Inc. Reduces Position in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF (NYSEARCA:JULW)

American Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF (NYSEARCA:JULW – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 156,880 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,178 shares during the quarter. AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF accounts for about 5.4% of American Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. American Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF were worth $5,407,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of JULW. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,176,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 66,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,317,000 after purchasing an additional 14,070 shares during the last quarter. Riggs Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $394,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $547,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 233,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,174,000 after purchasing an additional 27,010 shares during the last quarter.

AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF stock opened at $37.61 on Friday. AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF has a 12 month low of $32.42 and a 12 month high of $37.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $36.56 and its 200-day moving average is $35.42. The company has a market capitalization of $329.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.69 and a beta of 0.28.

The AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF (JULW) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. JULW was launched on Jun 30, 2020 and is managed by Allianz.

