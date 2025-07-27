Resolute Wealth Strategies LLC Makes New $51,000 Investment in Sibanye Gold Limited (NYSE:SBSW)

Resolute Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sibanye Gold Limited (NYSE:SBSW – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 11,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SBSW. Trek Financial LLC purchased a new position in Sibanye Gold in the fourth quarter worth $2,803,000. CenterBook Partners LP bought a new stake in Sibanye Gold during the fourth quarter worth about $903,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sibanye Gold in the 4th quarter worth about $130,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Sibanye Gold by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,582,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,122,000 after purchasing an additional 26,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sibanye Gold during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,814,000. Institutional investors own 34.93% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded Sibanye Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.73.

Sibanye Gold Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SBSW opened at $9.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.26 and its 200 day moving average is $5.17. Sibanye Gold Limited has a 52 week low of $3.05 and a 52 week high of $9.85.

About Sibanye Gold

Sibanye Stillwater Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals mining company in South Africa, the United States, Europe, and Australia. The company produces gold; platinum group metals (PGMs), including palladium, platinum, rhodium, iridium, and ruthenium; chrome; nickel; and silver, cobalt, and copper.

