Windmill Hill Asset Management Ltd Reduces Stock Position in Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ)

Windmill Hill Asset Management Ltd lessened its position in Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO) by 13.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,275 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,908 shares during the period. Cameco accounts for 0.2% of Windmill Hill Asset Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Windmill Hill Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Cameco were worth $505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Country Club Bank grew its holdings in Cameco by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Country Club Bank now owns 43,553 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,822,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in Cameco by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 50,438 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,592,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE grew its holdings in Cameco by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 6,246 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Cameco by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,372 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Freedom Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Cameco by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,230 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.21% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CCJ shares. Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Cameco in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Cameco from $65.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. Glj Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $75.27 price target on shares of Cameco in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Cameco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Desjardins began coverage on shares of Cameco in a report on Friday, April 4th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.65.

Cameco Stock Performance

Shares of CCJ opened at $79.60 on Friday. Cameco Corporation has a one year low of $35.00 and a one year high of $80.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.66 billion, a PE ratio of 199.00 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.07). Cameco had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 4.47%. The business had revenue of $549.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $890.07 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Cameco Corporation will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cameco Company Profile

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

