Cornerstone Advisory LLC Sells 14,083 Shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:TCAF)

Cornerstone Advisory LLC cut its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:TCAF – Free Report) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 547,121 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,083 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF comprises approximately 2.0% of Cornerstone Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Cornerstone Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.43% of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF worth $17,541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF by 379.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,521,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,888,000 after buying an additional 1,995,987 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF by 82.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,826,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,960,000 after buying an additional 822,877 shares during the last quarter. ADE LLC boosted its position in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF by 631.0% in the 1st quarter. ADE LLC now owns 488,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,781,000 after buying an additional 422,016 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF by 35.2% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,476,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,128,000 after buying an additional 384,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DKM Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $12,734,000.

T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of TCAF opened at $36.71 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.44 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.46. T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $28.28 and a 52 week high of $36.77.

About T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF

The T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF (TCAF) is an exchange-traded fund. The fund’s investment portfolio concentrates primarily on large cap equity. TCAF is an actively managed fund that pursues higher quality stocks of US large-cap companies that are perceived to have above average potential for capital growth.

