Providence Wealth Advisors LLC Has $2.06 Million Position in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM)

Providence Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 15.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,374 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,333 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil comprises 1.6% of Providence Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,055,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 93,299,598 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,023,875,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104,617 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 46,017,358 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,950,087,000 after acquiring an additional 2,998,892 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 45,323,453 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,390,318,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340,343 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 35,662,602 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,836,226,000 after purchasing an additional 4,140,046 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 34,763,179 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,739,465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293,111 shares during the period. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

Shares of XOM stock opened at $110.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a twelve month low of $97.80 and a twelve month high of $126.34. The company has a market cap of $475.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.03.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.03. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 9.49%. The business had revenue of $83.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.06 EPS. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.52%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on XOM shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $127.00 price target on Exxon Mobil and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.42.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

