Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:GPIX) Holdings Lifted by Cornerstone Advisory LLC

Cornerstone Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:GPIX – Free Report) by 27.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 881,269 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 189,435 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF makes up 4.7% of Cornerstone Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Cornerstone Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF worth $40,477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Delta Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 38,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,917,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 43,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,037,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF by 237.5% during the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 47,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,724 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of GPIX opened at $50.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.98 and a beta of 0.82. Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF has a 1 year low of $40.01 and a 1 year high of $50.84. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.04.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.3516 per share. This represents a $4.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.31%. This is a boost from Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 1st.

The Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF (GPIX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF, primarily investing in stocks of companies in the S&P 500. Combining equity investments with a call strategy, the fund seeks to generate stable income while offering potential for capital growth GPIX was launched on Oct 24, 2023 and is issued by Goldman Sachs.

