TCW Group Inc. Acquires 2,706 Shares of Transdigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

TCW Group Inc. increased its stake in Transdigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 14.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 21,950 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,706 shares during the quarter. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in Transdigm Group were worth $30,363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Transdigm Group by 177,412.3% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,240,811 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,716,401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240,112 shares during the period. Edgewood Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Transdigm Group during the 4th quarter worth about $399,595,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Transdigm Group by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,293,282 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,636,409,000 after buying an additional 159,839 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its position in Transdigm Group by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,791,927 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,805,434,000 after buying an additional 155,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in Transdigm Group by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,911,128 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,421,979,000 after buying an additional 87,309 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Transdigm Group Stock Performance

Transdigm Group stock opened at $1,606.09 on Friday. Transdigm Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $1,176.31 and a fifty-two week high of $1,615.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,489.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,396.09. The stock has a market cap of $90.21 billion, a PE ratio of 54.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.04.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Transdigm Group ( NYSE:TDG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The aerospace company reported $9.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.83 by $0.28. Transdigm Group had a net margin of 21.09% and a negative return on equity of 38.71%. The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $7.99 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Transdigm Group Incorporated will post 35.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 2,736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,569.86, for a total value of $4,295,136.96. Following the transaction, the director owned 21,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,827,343.28. This represents a 11.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert J. Small sold 45,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,425.01, for a total value of $65,122,957.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 88,419 shares in the company, valued at $125,997,959.19. This represents a 34.07% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 119,113 shares of company stock valued at $173,419,391. Company insiders own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on TDG shares. Truist Financial increased their price target on Transdigm Group from $1,553.00 to $1,730.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Transdigm Group from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Transdigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 17th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Transdigm Group from $1,451.00 to $1,645.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Transdigm Group from $1,575.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,606.47.

Transdigm Group Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

