Journey Strategic Wealth LLC Acquires 6,184 Shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Journey Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Free Report) by 44.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,184 shares during the period. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $121,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in Medical Properties Trust by 98.1% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 6,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 3,060 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Medical Properties Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. acquired a new stake in Medical Properties Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in Medical Properties Trust by 49.5% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 7,875 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 2,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RiverFront Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Medical Properties Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. 71.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MPW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.67.

Medical Properties Trust Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of MPW opened at $4.32 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.51 and a 12 month high of $6.55. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.92.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $223.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.80 million. Medical Properties Trust had a negative return on equity of 31.14% and a negative net margin of 174.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Medical Properties Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 18th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.41%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 18th. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is -11.55%.

About Medical Properties Trust

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospital real estate with 441 facilities and approximately 44,000 licensed beds as of September 30, 2023.

