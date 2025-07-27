iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Sold by Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.

Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,755 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. American Capital Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. 14.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJH opened at $64.36 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $50.15 and a one year high of $68.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.64.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

