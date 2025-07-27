BlackRock Health Sciences Trust (NYSE:BME) Shares Sold by Cornerstone Advisory LLC

Cornerstone Advisory LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust (NYSE:BME – Free Report) by 1.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 150,539 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,762 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust were worth $5,505,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Yakira Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $322,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 223,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,470,000 after acquiring an additional 18,213 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $3,250,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 14,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the period.

NYSE:BME opened at $36.43 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.65. BlackRock Health Sciences Trust has a 52-week low of $34.18 and a 52-week high of $42.64.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 15th will be given a $0.2621 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 15th. This represents a $3.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.63%.

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the health sciences and related sectors, which include businesses involved in researching, developing, producing, distributing or delivering medical, dental, optical, pharmaceutical or biotechnology products, supplies, equipment, or services.

