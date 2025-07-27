Providence Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV)

Providence Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 36,363 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $419,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Caliber Wealth Management LLC KS acquired a new stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $571,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 10.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,110,948 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,887,000 after buying an additional 104,613 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 41.3% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 29,433 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 8,598 shares during the period. Brookwood Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust during the first quarter worth $359,000. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 13.3% during the first quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 298,040 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,457,000 after buying an additional 35,102 shares during the last quarter.

Sprott Physical Silver Trust Price Performance

PSLV opened at $12.94 on Friday. Sprott Physical Silver Trust has a 12-month low of $9.12 and a 12-month high of $13.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.30.

Sprott Physical Silver Trust Profile

Sprott Physical Silver Trust is a closed-end investment trust company, which engages in the provision of a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors interested in holding physical silver bullion without the inconvenience that is typical of a direct investment in physical silver bullion.

