Brookwood Investment Group LLC Buys Shares of 3,058 iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Brookwood Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 3,058 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $101,421,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 602.1% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,011,232 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $67,854,000 after acquiring an additional 867,201 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the first quarter valued at about $35,121,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,567,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $306,461,000 after purchasing an additional 332,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,054,475 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $64,966,000 after purchasing an additional 277,167 shares during the last quarter. 64.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Price Performance

EWJ opened at $75.68 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.65 billion, a PE ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 0.68. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 1 year low of $59.84 and a 1 year high of $76.93. The business’s 50-day moving average is $73.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.44.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

