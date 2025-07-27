Comparing AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) & Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN)

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) and Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN – Get Free Report) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

92.7% of AutoZone shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 77.1% of Driven Brands shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.1% of AutoZone shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.5% of Driven Brands shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for AutoZone and Driven Brands, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AutoZone 0 2 18 3 3.04 Driven Brands 0 3 7 1 2.82

Profitability

AutoZone presently has a consensus target price of $4,087.00, indicating a potential upside of 7.01%. Driven Brands has a consensus target price of $21.00, indicating a potential upside of 22.81%. Given Driven Brands’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Driven Brands is more favorable than AutoZone.

This table compares AutoZone and Driven Brands’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AutoZone 13.56% -56.07% 14.02% Driven Brands -12.75% 19.61% 2.79%

Risk and Volatility

AutoZone has a beta of 0.39, indicating that its stock price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Driven Brands has a beta of 1.09, indicating that its stock price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares AutoZone and Driven Brands”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AutoZone $18.49 billion 3.47 $2.66 billion $147.75 25.85 Driven Brands $2.34 billion 1.20 -$292.50 million ($1.81) -9.45

AutoZone has higher revenue and earnings than Driven Brands. Driven Brands is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than AutoZone, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

AutoZone beats Driven Brands on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AutoZone

AutoZone, Inc. retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. It also offers A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs. In addition, the company provides maintenance products, such as antifreeze and windshield washer fluids; brake drums, rotors, shoes, and pads; brake and power steering fluids, and oil and fuel additives; oil and transmission fluids; oil, cabin, air, fuel, and transmission filters; oxygen sensors; paints and accessories; refrigerants and accessories; shock absorbers and struts; spark plugs and wires; and windshield wipers. Further, it offers air fresheners, cell phone accessories, drinks and snacks, floor mats and seat covers, interior and exterior accessories, mirrors, performance products, protectants and cleaners, sealants and adhesives, steering wheel covers, tools, vehicle entertainment systems, and wash and wax products, as well as towing services. Additionally, the company provides a sales program that offers commercial credit and delivery of parts and other products; sells automotive diagnostic and repair software under the ALLDATA brand through alldata.com and alldatadiy.com; and automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products through autozone.com. AutoZone, Inc. was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Memphis, Tennessee.

About Driven Brands

Driven Brands Holdings Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides automotive services to retail and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers various services, such as paint, collision, glass, repair, car wash, oil change, and maintenance services. The company also distributes automotive parts, including radiators, air conditioning components, and exhaust products to automotive repair shops, auto parts stores, body shops, and other auto repair outlets; windshields and glass accessories through a network of distribution centers; and consumable products, such as oil filters and wiper blades, as well as training services to repair and maintenance, and paint and collision shops. It sells its products and services under the CARSTAR, IMO, MAACO, Meineke Car Care Centers, PH Vitres D’Autos, Take 5 Oil Change, Take 5 Car Wash, Auto Glass Now, Fix Auto USA, and 1-800-Radiator & A/C, Spire Supply, and Automotive Training Institute brands. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina.

