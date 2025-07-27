Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC Has $56,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC cut its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Free Report) by 16.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 57 shares during the quarter. Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC’s holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $56,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 2,600.0% in the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 162 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 548.8% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 266 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Stock Down 0.0%

NASDAQ SOXX opened at $241.54 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.57 billion, a PE ratio of 31.84 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $228.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $210.90. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 12-month low of $148.31 and a 12-month high of $250.19.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Semiconductor ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th were paid a $0.4833 dividend. This represents a $1.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. This is a boost from iShares Semiconductor ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

