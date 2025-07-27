Ballast Advisors LLC Decreases Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Ballast Advisors LLC cut its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 16.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,032 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,281,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $922,993,000 after acquiring an additional 154,005 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,212,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,725,000 after acquiring an additional 212,267 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,929,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,712,000 after acquiring an additional 308,531 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 77.7% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,260,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,087,000 after acquiring an additional 551,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 825,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,971,000 after acquiring an additional 82,657 shares during the last quarter. 74.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IWP stock opened at $142.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $19.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.48 and a beta of 1.10. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $99.85 and a 12 month high of $142.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $136.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $128.88.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

