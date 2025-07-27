Head-To-Head Analysis: Globe Life (NYSE:GL) & Employers (NYSE:EIG)

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Free Report) and Employers (NYSE:EIG – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Globe Life and Employers”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Globe Life alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Globe Life $5.78 billion 1.93 $1.07 billion $12.51 10.81 Employers $880.70 million 1.25 $118.60 million $4.12 11.14

Volatility & Risk

Globe Life has higher revenue and earnings than Employers. Globe Life is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Employers, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Globe Life has a beta of 0.56, suggesting that its stock price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Employers has a beta of 0.54, suggesting that its stock price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

81.6% of Globe Life shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.5% of Employers shares are held by institutional investors. 1.5% of Globe Life shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.4% of Employers shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Globe Life and Employers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Globe Life 18.11% 21.55% 3.75% Employers 11.99% 9.21% 2.75%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Globe Life and Employers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Globe Life 0 3 7 1 2.82 Employers 0 1 1 0 2.50

Globe Life presently has a consensus target price of $145.09, indicating a potential upside of 7.30%. Employers has a consensus target price of $58.00, indicating a potential upside of 26.31%. Given Employers’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Employers is more favorable than Globe Life.

Dividends

Globe Life pays an annual dividend of $1.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. Employers pays an annual dividend of $1.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. Globe Life pays out 8.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Employers pays out 31.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Globe Life has increased its dividend for 20 consecutive years and Employers has increased its dividend for 4 consecutive years.

Summary

Globe Life beats Employers on 15 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Globe Life

(Get Free Report)

Globe Life Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle- and middle-income families in the United States. The company operates in four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments. It offers whole, term, and other life insurance products; Medicare supplement and supplemental health insurance products, such as accident, cancer, critical illness, heart, and intensive care plans; and single-premium and flexible-premium deferred annuities. The company sells its products through its direct to consumer division, exclusive agencies, and independent agents. The company was formerly known as Torchmark Corporation and changed its name to Globe Life Inc. in August 2019. Globe Life Inc. was founded in 1900 and is headquartered in McKinney, Texas.

About Employers

(Get Free Report)

Employers Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates in the commercial property and casualty insurance industry primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Employers and Cerity. It offers workers’ compensation insurance to small businesses in low to medium hazard industries under the Employers and Cerity brands. The company markets its products through local, regional, and national agents and brokers; alternative distribution channels; and national, regional, and local trade groups and associations, as well as directly to customers. Employers Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is based in Henderson, Nevada.

Receive News & Ratings for Globe Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globe Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.