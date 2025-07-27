Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda Buys Shares of 333,660 Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 333,660 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $3,727,000. Walgreens Boots Alliance comprises approximately 0.8% of Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,241,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 186.3% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 7,740,100 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $72,215,000 after purchasing an additional 5,036,300 shares during the last quarter. Wealthquest Corp acquired a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,457,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 32,572,567 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $303,902,000 after purchasing an additional 2,631,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 101.2% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 4,595,507 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $42,876,000 after purchasing an additional 2,311,806 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WBA. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Wall Street Zen began coverage on Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.59.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of WBA opened at $11.61 on Friday. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.08 and a fifty-two week high of $13.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.11. The company has a market capitalization of $10.05 billion, a PE ratio of -1.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.60.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 26th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a negative net margin of 4.07% and a positive return on equity of 17.66%. The company had revenue of $38.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Profile

(Free Report)

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.