2,361 Shares in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) Bought by Accretive Wealth Partners LLC

Accretive Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 9,678.3% during the 4th quarter. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,005,000 after acquiring an additional 40,939 shares during the last quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322 shares during the last quarter. Talisman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $308,000. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 74,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,254,000 after buying an additional 2,320 shares during the period. Finally, Fullcircle Wealth LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 36.4% during the 4th quarter. Fullcircle Wealth LLC now owns 21,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,270,000 after buying an additional 5,790 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Stock Up 16.6%

Shares of EFG opened at $112.07 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.66. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $88.66 and a twelve month high of $113.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.98 and a beta of 0.96.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

