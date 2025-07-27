ARK Investment Management LLC Has $1.78 Million Stake in Brainsway Ltd. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:BWAY)

ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Brainsway Ltd. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:BWAY – Free Report) by 7.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 188,328 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,740 shares during the quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Brainsway were worth $1,783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Brainsway during the fourth quarter valued at about $149,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Brainsway by 61.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 9,149 shares during the period. Phoenix Financial Ltd. raised its holdings in Brainsway by 100.8% in the 4th quarter. Phoenix Financial Ltd. now owns 482,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,552,000 after buying an additional 242,366 shares during the last quarter. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC boosted its position in Brainsway by 346.4% during the 4th quarter. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC now owns 67,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after buying an additional 51,991 shares during the period. Finally, MYDA Advisors LLC boosted its position in Brainsway by 100.2% during the 4th quarter. MYDA Advisors LLC now owns 120,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,133,000 after buying an additional 60,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Brainsway alerts:

Brainsway Trading Down 0.9%

NASDAQ BWAY opened at $11.73 on Friday. Brainsway Ltd. Sponsored ADR has a 12 month low of $5.98 and a 12 month high of $13.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $221.70 million, a PE ratio of 58.65 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.35.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Brainsway ( NASDAQ:BWAY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. Brainsway had a return on equity of 7.35% and a net margin of 9.01%. The business had revenue of $11.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.45 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Brainsway Ltd. Sponsored ADR will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Brainsway in a research note on Monday, June 9th.

View Our Latest Stock Report on BWAY

Brainsway Company Profile

(Free Report)

BrainsWay Ltd. develops and sells noninvasive neurostimulation treatments for mental health disorders in the United States and internationally. It offers Deep Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation platform technology for the treatment of major depressive disorders, anxious depression, obsessive-compulsive disorders, smoking addiction, bipolar disorders, post traumatic stress disorders, schizophrenia, Alzheimer's disease, autism, chronic pain, multiple sclerosis, post stroke rehabilitation, and Parkinson's diseases.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BWAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brainsway Ltd. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:BWAY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Brainsway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brainsway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.