ARK Investment Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Radcom Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDCM)

ARK Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Radcom Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDCM – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 137,832 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,575,000. ARK Investment Management LLC owned 0.88% of Radcom as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. AWM Investment Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Radcom by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 991,261 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,252,000 after purchasing an additional 27,394 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Radcom by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 238,233 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,945,000 after buying an additional 18,600 shares during the period. Acuitas Investments LLC grew its position in Radcom by 21.4% during the first quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 222,725 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,546,000 after buying an additional 39,227 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Radcom by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 110,721 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,367,000 after acquiring an additional 6,436 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Radcom by 171.6% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 57,505 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $711,000 after acquiring an additional 36,333 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RDCM. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Radcom from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Radcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th.

NASDAQ RDCM opened at $14.50 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $227.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.85 and a beta of 0.73. Radcom Ltd. has a 1 year low of $9.19 and a 1 year high of $15.98.

RADCOM Ltd. provides 5G ready cloud-native, network intelligence, and service assurance solutions for telecom operators or communication service providers (CSPs). It offers RADCOM ACE, including RADCOM Service Assurance, a cloud-native, 5G-ready, and virtualized service assurance solutions, which allows telecom operators to gain end-to-end network visibility and customer experience insights across all networks; RADCOM Network Visibility, a cloud-native network packet broker and filtering solution that allows CSPs to manage network traffic at scale across multiple cloud environments, and control the visibility layer to perform analysis of select datasets; and RADCOM Network Insights, a business intelligence solution that offers insights for multiple use cases enabled by data captured and correlated through RADCOM Network Visibility and RADCOM Service Assurance.

