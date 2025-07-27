The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) Shares Acquired by Empirical Finance LLC

Empirical Finance LLC boosted its position in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,366 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 192 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $1,939,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ALL. Hughes Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Allstate during the first quarter worth $28,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new stake in Allstate during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Allstate during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Mattson Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Allstate in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allstate in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Allstate alerts:

Allstate Stock Performance

ALL stock opened at $195.85 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $199.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $196.91. The company has a market capitalization of $51.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.38, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The Allstate Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $166.46 and a fifty-two week high of $213.18.

Allstate Announces Dividend

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The insurance provider reported $3.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by ($0.45). The company had revenue of $14.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.41 billion. Allstate had a return on equity of 24.62% and a net margin of 6.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.13 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that The Allstate Corporation will post 18.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.32%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ALL has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective (up previously from $240.00) on shares of Allstate in a research note on Monday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Allstate from $217.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Allstate in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Allstate from $200.00 to $197.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Allstate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $227.07.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Allstate

Allstate Profile

(Free Report)

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.