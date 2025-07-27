Valley Wealth Managers Inc. Sells 56,235 Shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:XOP)

Valley Wealth Managers Inc. lowered its stake in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:XOP – Free Report) by 98.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 616 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,235 shares during the period. Valley Wealth Managers Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF were worth $81,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Anchor Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 30.3% during the 4th quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 12.4% in the first quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 45.4% during the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF during the first quarter worth about $30,000.

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF Price Performance

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF stock opened at $128.02 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $127.09 and a 200-day moving average of $126.81. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 1.91. SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF has a 1 year low of $99.01 and a 1 year high of $149.82.

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF Profile

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Select Industry Index. The S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Select Industry Index represents the oil and gas exploration and production sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index.

