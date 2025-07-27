Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) Shares Purchased by FourThought Financial Partners LLC

FourThought Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,788 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Leidos were worth $916,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Leidos by 9.1% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 968 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Global Financial Private Client LLC boosted its holdings in Leidos by 1.4% during the first quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC now owns 7,085 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $956,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Leidos by 9.2% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,273 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Syon Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Leidos by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 1,487 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Leidos by 17.9% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 732 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.12% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Leidos

In related news, Director Gregory R. Dahlberg sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.55, for a total transaction of $193,187.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 20,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,121,137.25. This trade represents a 5.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on LDOS shares. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target (up from $186.00) on shares of Leidos in a report on Monday, July 14th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Leidos from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Leidos from $173.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Leidos from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $163.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $175.15.

Leidos Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of LDOS stock opened at $163.33 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $155.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $146.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $21.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.43, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.64. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $123.62 and a twelve month high of $202.90.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The aerospace company reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.50. Leidos had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 32.62%. The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.11 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.29 earnings per share. Leidos’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 10.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Leidos Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th. Leidos’s payout ratio is currently 16.10%.

Leidos Company Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health segments. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

Further Reading

