Security Financial Services INC. Invests $260,000 in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA)

Security Financial Services INC. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 5,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of QLTA. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 217.4% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 88.5% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 2,299 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 47.9% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 116,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,461,000 after buying an additional 37,813 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of QLTA opened at $47.62 on Friday. iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $45.81 and a 1 year high of $49.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $47.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.14.

About iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF

The iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (QLTA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of dollar-denominated fixed-rate corporate bonds rated AAA-A issued by US and non-US corporations with maturities of at least one year.

