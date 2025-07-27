Integrated Investment Consultants LLC Has $512,000 Stock Position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC boosted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 166.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,169 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Motorola Solutions by 0.5% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 967,163 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $423,434,000 after purchasing an additional 4,857 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Motorola Solutions by 70.1% during the first quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,843 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,747,000 after purchasing an additional 4,469 shares during the last quarter. Marietta Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Motorola Solutions by 1.7% during the first quarter. Marietta Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,577 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Motorola Solutions by 3.9% during the first quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC now owns 2,008 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $879,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mediolanum International Funds Ltd raised its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 23.2% during the first quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd now owns 45,651 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $19,766,000 after buying an additional 8,592 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Motorola Solutions

In related news, CAO Katherine A. Maher sold 1,073 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.68, for a total transaction of $449,243.64. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 804 shares in the company, valued at $336,618.72. The trade was a 57.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Motorola Solutions Trading Up 0.7%

Motorola Solutions stock opened at $428.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $417.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $429.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.44 billion, a PE ratio of 35.73, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.95. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $385.60 and a 52 week high of $507.82.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.17. Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 160.93% and a net margin of 18.67%. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.81 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 13.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Motorola Solutions Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th were paid a dividend of $1.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 13th. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 36.39%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Motorola Solutions from $570.00 to $515.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Wall Street Zen lowered Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Barclays cut their target price on Motorola Solutions from $527.00 to $511.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Motorola Solutions in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $490.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Motorola Solutions has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $510.67.

Motorola Solutions Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

Recommended Stories

