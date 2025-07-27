Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $184,000 Stock Holdings in Burning Rock Biotech Limited Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:BNR)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Burning Rock Biotech Limited Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:BNR – Free Report) by 14.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,928 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,711 shares during the quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Burning Rock Biotech were worth $184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Burning Rock Biotech in the 4th quarter worth $83,000. 30.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Burning Rock Biotech Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BNR opened at $6.80 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.82 and its 200-day moving average is $4.58. The company has a market cap of $73.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.60 and a beta of 0.75. Burning Rock Biotech Limited Sponsored ADR has a 52-week low of $2.18 and a 52-week high of $9.48.

Burning Rock Biotech Company Profile

Burning Rock Biotech ( NASDAQ:BNR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $18.34 million for the quarter. Burning Rock Biotech had a negative net margin of 45.41% and a negative return on equity of 38.33%.

Burning Rock Biotech Limited primarily develops and commercializes cancer therapy selection tests in the People's Republic of China. It operates in three segments: Central Laboratory Business, In-Hospital Business, and Pharma Research and Development Services. The company primarily offers next-generation sequencing-based tissue and liquid biopsy cancer therapy selection and prognosis prediction tests for various range of cancer types, including lung cancer, gastrointestinal cancer, prostate cancer, breast cancer, lymphomas, thyroid cancer, colorectal cancer, ovarian cancer, pancreatic cancer, and bladder cancer using tissue and liquid biopsy samples.

