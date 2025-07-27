TD Asset Management Inc Has $127.37 Million Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

TD Asset Management Inc cut its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,239,753 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 79,005 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $127,372,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Greenline Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 277.8% during the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 272 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 90.3% during the first quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 274 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 67.6% during the first quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 305 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp downgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Dbs Bank downgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $144.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and five have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.68.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Up 2.7%

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $166.47 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $132.24 and its 200 day moving average is $114.46. The firm has a market cap of $269.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.40, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 1.97. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $76.48 and a one year high of $174.05.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.10 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 8.30%. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to buy up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Advanced Micro Devices

In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 17,998 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.03, for a total value of $2,790,229.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 1,713,710 shares in the company, valued at $265,676,461.30. The trade was a 1.04% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Advanced Micro Devices

(Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.