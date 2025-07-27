HB Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

HB Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,263 shares of the company’s stock after selling 262 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $6,300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 21,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,207,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 9,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,632,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 53,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,551,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares during the period. RWA Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,098,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 46.8% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 100 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 100 ETF Stock Up 0.3%

NYSEARCA OEF opened at $314.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $21.35 billion, a PE ratio of 27.17 and a beta of 0.99. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 52 week low of $232.57 and a 52 week high of $314.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $298.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $285.59.

About iShares S&P 100 ETF

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.