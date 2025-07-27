Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Sold by Equitable Trust Co.

Equitable Trust Co. lowered its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 59.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,227 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,559 shares during the quarter. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EMR. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its holdings in Emerson Electric by 3,866.2% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,022,517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $374,581,000 after buying an additional 2,946,310 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Emerson Electric by 4,583.7% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,185,049 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $239,569,000 after buying an additional 2,138,397 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Emerson Electric by 210.8% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,966,453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $215,602,000 after buying an additional 1,333,839 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Emerson Electric by 12,707.7% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,126,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $123,503,000 after buying an additional 1,117,646 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Emerson Electric by 230,061.8% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 819,376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $101,545,000 after buying an additional 819,020 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Emerson Electric news, CEO Surendralal Lanca Karsanbhai sold 16,698 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.33, for a total value of $1,892,384.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 164,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,694,576.81. This trade represents a 9.19% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on EMR. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Emerson Electric from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Emerson Electric from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Stephens upped their price objective on Emerson Electric from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. TD Cowen upgraded Emerson Electric to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Emerson Electric from $146.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.28.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Stock Up 1.9%

NYSE EMR opened at $149.68 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $130.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.38. Emerson Electric Co. has a one year low of $90.06 and a one year high of $149.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $84.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.29.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.07. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 13.60%. The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th were paid a $0.5275 dividend. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 16th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.48%.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

(Free Report)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.