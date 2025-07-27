HB Wealth Management LLC Has $9.70 Million Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 18.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 75,214 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,750 shares during the quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $9,700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 70.4% during the first quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VYM opened at $136.60 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $132.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.49. The firm has a market cap of $62.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.84. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $112.05 and a 52 week high of $136.67.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

